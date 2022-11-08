Bedfordshire policeman took his own life days after arrest
A police officer was found dead two days after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, an inquest heard.
Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found unresponsive on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year.
He died of a gunshot wound to the head and a police issue weapon and bullets were found next to his body.
The inquest heard Sgt Duignan had earlier assured a colleague: "You don't have to worry about me, boss."
The police officer, who served with Bedfordshire Police for 18 years, was arrested while he was off-duty on Saturday, 29 May after reports of a car being driven dangerously.
Assistant coroner, Sean Cummins, heard Sgt Duignan had left his home to get painkillers for back pain.
His colleague, Sgt Tanveer Hussain, who arrested him at home, told the hearing: "I could smell intoxicating liquor; his speech was slurred and his eyes glazed."
Sgt Duignan was taken to Milton Keynes police station, where he was found to be more than three times over the legal limit, the coroner's court in Ampthill was told.
He was later released under investigation.
Sgt Bruno Canfield, who said he spoke to Sgt Duignan while he waited in a police cell, told the inquest: "I knew he was going to have struggles and needed ongoing support. There was nothing to suggest he was going to harm himself."
A post-mortem examination by pathologist Dr Charlotte Randall found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.
The inquest also heard from Insp James Ravenall, who said he had spoken to Sgt Duignan for a "good hour".
"We covered a lot of stuff - his dad's ill health, his bad back, pressure at work and day-to-day things," he said.
"I did not expect Sean to do anything, but I was aware of what could happen.
"He said 'you don't have to worry about me boss'."
Concerns for Sgt Duignan's welfare were raised at 09:15 BST on Monday, 31 May. His body was found minutes later.
Bedfordshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident "due to prior police contact while the officer was off-duty".
The force described Sgt Duignan as "a popular officer and friend to many" who was "committed to protecting the public at the highest level".
The inquest continues.
