No evidence found to link Leah with killer sooner, review says
Published
There was no evidence to link Leah Croucher with the man suspected of killing her any sooner, a police review has found.
The Thames Valley police and crime commissioner (PCC) called for "reassurances" over the investigation into her disappearance in 2019.
Miss Croucher's remains were found in a house in Milton Keynes on 10 October.
Neil Maxwell, who was found dead weeks after she disappeared, was named the prime suspect by police.
Thames Valley PCC, Matthew Barber, said there had been "understandable public concern given what we now know".
He asked Chief Constable John Campbell for a review into the original missing persons investigation, adding that it was "clear that from the outset Leah's disappearance was taken incredibly seriously by the force".
"As well as the very public efforts made through house to house enquiries, CCTV reviews and public appeals, Thames Valley Police also consulted the National Crime Agency and others to support the investigation and utilise their expertise," he said.
The 19-year-old was last seen on CCTV walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, Milton Keynes, on her way to work on 15 February 2019.
Her body was found, along with her rucksack and other belongings, at a house on Loxbeare Drive, less than half a mile (0.8km) from where she was last seen.
Four days later, Maxwell, 49, was named by officers as the prime suspect in their murder investigation.
Mr Barber added: "It seems clear that at no point from Leah's disappearance until the October this year, was there any evidence to link Leah to Neil Maxwell, or indeed to link Maxwell with the property in Loxbeare Drive."
He said that from all the evidence he had seen so far, "there is nothing that suggests the police had any reasonable lines of enquiry" that could have linked them sooner.
"A live murder investigation continues to take place, which I hope will establish more information about what happened to Leah and if there are any lessons to be learnt for future investigations," he said.
On Tuesday, the senior coroner for Milton Keynes withheld Maxwell's record of inquest while the police investigation continues.
Thames Valley Police said it was "keeping an open mind" about the case.
