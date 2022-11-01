Stevenage: Teen denies murder of Kajetan Migdal after school prom
- Published
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 18-year-old who was killed after his school prom.
Kajetan Migdal died in hospital after being attacked on Cuttys Lane in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on 27 May, after he had been at the Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School event.
Patrick Sharp, 18, of Cuttys Lane, denied the charge via video link from Bedford jail to Luton Crown Court.
A date for the murder trial was set by the court for 20 February.
At the time of his death, Mr Migdal's family said: "Kajetan was a loving, joy-filled young man with a bright future.
"He was known for his love of dance, animals, hard work and caring friendships.
"As a high achiever academically and in his hobbies, he was set for big things. He had just finished school and had his life to look forward to.
"The entire family is devastated at the loss of a much-loved family member and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk