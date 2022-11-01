Bedford Borough Council cancels Katie Hopkins show after petition
A local council has cancelled Katie Hopkins's show at a venue it runs.
The media commentator, well-known for her controversial views that have seen her banned from Twitter for violating its hateful content policy, was due at Bedford Corn Exchange next year.
A petition against her appearance said Ms Hopkins did "not belong in our proudly multi-racial, diverse town".
A spokesman for Bedford Borough Council said it cancelled the event as it did not support its objective.
The BBC has attempted to contact Ms Hopkins for comment.
The petition said: "Inviting her to perform here is an insult to a vast swathe of our population.
"Bedford Corn Exchange should be asked to drop her from the bill, to send a strong message about the values we in Bedford hold dear."
Ms Hopkins first came to the public's attention as a contestant on The Apprentice in 2006. She then built up a reputation as a controversial broadcaster and writer.
In 2020, Ms Hopkins was suspended from Twitter for violating its hateful conduct policy. She had more than one million followers on the platform.
The unitary council has no single party in overall control, but it is led by the directly-elected Liberal Democrat mayor, whose party has the most seats.
A spokesman for the council, which runs the venue, said: "We are proud to have a diverse community in Bedford Borough and want to support people to help one another to thrive," the spokesman said.
"We do not feel the show in question supports this objective.
"As a result, we have made the decision to cancel the event at Bedford Corn Exchange."
