Luton Kingsway recycling centre fire forces evacuation of homes
About 60 people have been forced to leave their homes because of a large fire at a recycling centre.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 07:00 BST to the waste depot in Kingsway, Luton.
Nine appliances and crew were sent to tackle the fire in the building, which is 262ft (80m) by 131ft (40m).
It said eight homes and a block of flats have been evacuated while other residents were being asked to keep windows closed because of the smoke.
Nearby roads have also been closed by police.
Luton Borough Council said there would be no bin collections on Saturday because of the fire at its depot.
The site is located close to Kenilworth Road, where Luton Town FC are due to kick off against Sunderland at 15:00 BST.
A non-league football match due to take place at the Kingsway Recreation Ground, between 61FC and Ampthill Town, has been postponed.
