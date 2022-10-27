Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
The family of Leah Croucher have said their hopes had been "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways".
Earlier this month, Ms Croucher's remains were found in an empty house in Milton Keynes.
She was aged 19 when she went missing in February 2019.
Thames Valley Police named convicted sex offender Neil Maxwell as the prime suspect in its murder investigation. He was found dead in May 2019.
