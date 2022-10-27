Buckinghamshire village's milepost restored after being found in garden
A historic milepost has been restored and put back in its original location after being found in a back garden.
The milepost dates back to the late 19th or early 20th Century and was located in Hillesden Village, Buckinghamshire until the late 1980s.
In July 2021, Buckinghamshire Council's archaeology service was informed the milepost had been found in a garden in Oxfordshire.
Councillor Peter Strachan said a piece of heritage had been restored.
The milepost was originally on the Brill Road at Hillesden and marked 13 miles (21km) to Brill and three miles (4.8km) to Buckingham.
The council said it was "particularly significant" as it was located on a non-turnpike road, which was "rare" in Buckinghamshire.
The archaeology service collected it from the homeowner's back garden, who was said to be "keen to see it back in its rightful place".
The council said it needed to be "stripped back, repainted and re-signed", as it was "in a very bad state".
Mr Strachan, cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said: "It's fantastic that this piece of Buckinghamshire's heritage has now been restored.
"The newly restored and relocated milestone will be reviewed for inclusion in our Local Heritage List, along with all other mileposts in the county."
