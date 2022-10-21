Jogger Kimberley Cameron died in police car crash, inquest finds
Visibility was impeded by other vehicles when a jogger was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call, an inquest found.
Kimberley Cameron, 27, died on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in April 2021.
Officers in the car were responding to a crash in the nearby village of Waddesdon when the accident happened.
An inquest jury concluded her death was the result of a road traffic collision.
It also delivered a narrative conclusion, stating the police car was travelling under emergency conditions, and the visibility between Ms Cameron and the police car was impeded by other vehicles just before the collision.
The jury previously heard that in the 2.2 seconds before the crash the police car, which was responding with lights and sirens, was travelling at an average speed of 62 mph (99 km/h).
A crash investigator had said Ms Cameron had been waiting for at least four seconds at the crossing's push-button lights.
Earbuds had been found on the road but investigators could not determine whether Ms Cameron was wearing them when she was struck by the car.
In a statement, her parents Kevin and Liane Cameron described their daughter as "an amazing young woman, who took every opportunity in life to push her limits and live life to the full".
