Leah Croucher: Remains identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
- Published
Human remains found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes have been identified as missing teenager Leah Croucher.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death.
Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and Ms Croucher's rucksack and other possessions at the property in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton.
