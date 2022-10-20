Bedford schools and museum closed due to flooding
Two schools and a museum have been closed after heavy rain in a town.
Bedford Free School, Castle Newnham School and The Higgins Bedford museum have shut.
Ruth Wilkes, head teacher at Castle Newnham, said heavy rain affected its primary and secondary buildings on Goldington Road and Newnham Avenue.
She said secondary classrooms and a hall were flooded with drain water and its buildings were "inaccessible".
"We can't get the children into the buildings without them wading through drain water," Ms Wilkes said.
She said the playground of the primary block on Goldington Road was flooded and "entrances were not accessible".
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms causing some isolated flooding and disruption.
It said there was "a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received between 40 and 50 999 calls in an hour related to "significant flooding" in the town.
It asked people to only call 999 if there was a "significant risk to life".
Bedford Free School, on Cauldwell Street, said no water had got inside the building but there was a lot of water outside, meaning it was hard to access.
The Higgins Bedford museum, on Castle Lane, said due to "overnight flooding" it would be closed.
