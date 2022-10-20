Milton Keynes Council declares cost of living emergency
- Published
A council which said one in five of its adult residents cannot pay their bills has declared a cost of living crisis.
Milton Keynes councillors pledged to bring forward a winter plan and look to support charities helping people with debt.
The authority has also agreed to write to government ministers to get details of their cost of living crisis plan.
Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Crooks said they were declaring an emergency to "defend our city".
The Progressive Alliance - a Labour/Lib Dem coalition which runs Milton Keynes City Council - declared the emergency state at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
It said it would look at what support could be provided for organisations that deal with debt and budget management and would have a renewed focus on the energy crisis.
The council said it would make sure residents claimed what they could and provide advice on how to reduce energy bills.
Introducing the motion, Liberal Democrat councillor Sam Crooks said chancellor Jeremy Hunt, had "warned us that more cuts lie ahead, which already struggling families and businesses in Milton Keynes will have to pay for, through increased loans, rents, mortgages, energy bills and taxes".
"That is why we need to declare an emergency... to defend our city against a discredited Conservative ideology that has no respect for the role of the public sector in guaranteeing fairness, protecting the vulnerable and promoting equality," he said.
Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, the leader of the Conservative group, councillor David Hopkins, said they had "no hesitation" in supporting the motion.
"We should start by acknowledging the government's support in covering a proportion of the cost increases in energy bills and other support measures, as well as noting - as it is a contributory factor - the impact that Putin's war in Ukraine is having globally, as well as the post-pandemic impact globally," he said.
"But I do fully accept, as do most independent observers and indeed most in government, that the mini-budget of 23 September has worsened these impacts... and more needs to be done, especially locally."
He added that the chancellor's statement on Monday had gone "some way to redress these issues".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk