Hertfordshire Police officer repeatedly raped a child, court finds
- Published
A "predatory" police officer has been convicted of raping a young girl.
James Ford works as an intervention officer for Hertfordshire Police and was found guilty of 10 counts of sex offences against the same girl.
Cambridge Crown Court heard the offences spanned late 2019 to late 2021. He was also convicted of perverting the course of justice by resetting his phone.
The 31-year-old, formerly of Bishop's Stortford, will be sentenced on Friday.
Ford dropped his head and cried as the jury returned its verdicts.
Mr Justice Bryan said Ford faced a lengthy custodial sentence and the defendant was remanded into custody.
Ford joined Hertfordshire Police in 2019 and was a uniformed response officer based in the east of the county, but has been suspended since November 2021.
The jury convicted him of four counts of raping a child under 13, two of assaulting a child under 13 by penetration, two of sexual assault against a child under 13 and two of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Prosecutor Isobel Ascherson said he initially told police his phone reset had been "accidental", but later told them "he reset it because he was having an affair" with a woman.
When Ford was asked about his reaction to the allegations during a police interview, he said: "I got upset, I cried."
The case was investigated by neighbouring Cambridgeshire's child abuse investigation and safeguarding unit.
Det Insp Susie Hine, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, paid tribute to the "courage and bravery of the victim and her immediate family who have acted with huge dignity throughout".
"Through the victim's powerful testimony, the jury were left in no doubt and now a predatory sex offender is behind bars," she said.
"Cases of this nature are both disturbing and upsetting and I want to reassure the public, there is no place for an offender to hide no matter who they are.
"In this case it was a serving police officer who now faces the custodial consequences of his appalling actions."
Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer, of Hertfordshire police, said she was "disgusted" by Ford's actions and warned he would face a fast-track dismissal hearing.
