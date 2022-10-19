Stevenage hospital removes general use signs at disabled bays
Signs which stated anyone could use disabled parking bays have been removed from a hospital car park.
The signs, which said the bays were for "general usage" if "not occupied by blue badge holder", were next to some disabled parking bays at the Lister Hospital car park in Stevenage, Herts.
Laura Albone, an occupational therapist who has disabilities, said the sign was a "big surprise".
A hospital spokesman said he appreciated the signs were "confusing".
Ms Albone said she first saw the signs in the hospital's multi-storey car park on Friday and that "they were all occupied by cars not displaying a badge".
"Things like this happen all the time [elsewhere], but to have it blatantly happen at quite a large hospital, I was a bit shocked by it," she said.
"If that bay is occupied already, then someone with a blue badge cannot park in it at all, and for it to say general usage and then blue badge meant that it was really general usage rather than blue badge to start with."
Kevin Howell, from East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said the hospital knew "how important" it was for blue badge holders to be "able to park easily".
He said the 422-space multi-storey car park had 64 spaces designated for disabled parking and that blue badge holders could park anywhere for free.
"These signs were next to some of the designated spaces for blue badge holders, and we appreciate that they are confusing - they have now been removed," he said.
"We are always keen to improve our parking for our patients and visitors with blue badges - please do let us know if we can do better."
Ms Albone said she was pleased the signs had been removed after she had brought it to the hospital's attention on social media.
"I think it means they realise they were in the wrong with this," she said.
"Effectively it means we've managed to double the amount of blue badge bays at the hospital, which will make a huge difference."
