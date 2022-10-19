Leah Croucher: Who was murder suspect Neil Maxwell?
Convicted sex offender Neil Maxwell was named as the prime suspect in the murder of Leah Croucher. The 49-year-old took his own life two months after the 19-year-old went missing in February 2019. Police say he is their only suspect at this time.
Last week, unidentified human remains and personal items belonging to Miss Croucher were found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes, prompting a murder investigation.
Detectives said Maxwell worked as a handyman for the owner, who lives abroad, and was the only one with keys to the house.
Who was Neil Maxwell?
Maxwell, 49, was found dead on 20 April 2019 in Milton Keynes, just two months after Miss Croucher disappeared on her way to work.
The force said he had been convicted of a number of sexual offences against women in the past and - at the time he died - was on the run in connection with another alleged sexual assault in November 2018.
Officers first attempted to arrest him on 30 November 2018, at an address in central Milton Keynes, but he was not there.
His name was shared with other forces in December 2018.
Thames Valley Police revealed that attempts were made to arrest him at addresses across the UK on 18 occasions.
Why is he the prime suspect?
Police began searching the house on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton on the evening of 10 October, following a tip-off call from a member of the public.
The property is less than half a mile (0.8km) from where Miss Croucher was last seen on 15 February 2019, on Buzzacott Lane.
She had been walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.
Police said Maxwell was the only one with keys to the house, where Leah's possessions and unidentified human remains were found, at the time she went missing.
Mr Hunter said the suspect, who had previous convictions for sexual offences against women, was wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell the same month.
Officers first attempted to arrest him in connection with the offence on 30 November 2018, at an address in central Milton Keynes, but he was not there, the force said.
On Friday, Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said: "If Maxwell were alive today, we would be seeking his arrest in connection with this investigation, so he could be interviewed under caution to provide his account."
Maxwell is currently the only suspect, the force added.
Officers said that until they were alerted to the house in Milton Keynes on Monday there had been no evidence connecting Miss Croucher's disappearance with the house - or Maxwell.
What happens next?
Forensic examinations at the house may take "several weeks" to complete meaning a continued police presence at the scene and wider area, the force said.
A post-mortem examination on the remains found in the house began on Friday, but police warned that identification "may take some time".
The force said it was keeping "an open mind" as the investigation continued and would gather more evidence to establish what happened.
"This may or may not implicate or exonerate Maxwell or any other persons from the investigation," police said.
Leah Croucher: A timeline
- 14 February 2019: Leah Croucher is last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT
- 15 February 2019: CCTV footage shows her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She was thought to be going to her job at a finance company, but she never arrived
- April 2019: Thames Valley Police says three people had reported possible sightings of Miss Croucher near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15, on the day she went missing
- October 2019: A two-week search by Thames Valley Police of a lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley finds nothing
- 15 February 2021: On the second anniversary of her disappearance, police say there are "no significant leads" and the case is "bewildering and frustrating"
- 12 October 2022: Police open a murder investigation after unidentified human remains and a rucksack containing personal possessions belonging to Leah are found in the loft of a home on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton
- 14 October 2022: Neil Maxwell, a deceased sex offender, is named main suspect in the case by police
