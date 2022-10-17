Luton trial hears dealer murdered Tola Piper over drugs theft
A dealer accused of murdering a man who had robbed him of his drugs and cash has told his trial he did not deliberately crush him under his car.
Tola Piper, 34, of Bedford, was struck by a vehicle in Dewsbury Road, Luton, on 29 November and died at the scene.
Karan Soni, 27, of Hatfield in Hertfordshire, denies killing him.
He told Luton Crown Court he had been trying to block the robber's getaway car and did not realise his car had gone onto the pavement.
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Mr Soni "deliberately drove him down" and used his Vauxhall Insignia "as a weapon".
The car struck Mr Piper's back and then crashed in a silver Nissan Micra before rising up in the air and coming down on top of him, causing severe, fatal chest injuries.
About £1,000 in cash and white powder was strewn across the road.
Accused robbed
The accused told the court he had been told to deliver drugs to a man in Parys Road and had never met Mr Piper before.
Mr Soni said that while he was in his car, Mr Piper had held a machete against his neck and asked him to put the money and drugs in a drawstring bag.
He said that he "froze" and put his hands up while Mr Piper shouted "don't try anything".
Afterwards, Mr Soni said he decided to follow Mr Piper because "the drug dealers would have thought I had robbed them of their money".
He said he followed him along Birdsfoot Lane and into Dewsbury Road where he thought the victim was going to try to get into in a silver Nissan Micra, and he was trying to block that car from leaving.
"I didn't really see him," he said.
Earlier the prosecution told the jury that Mr Soni had already pleaded guilty to drug dealing.
The prosecutor said: "Mr Soni was dealing in class A drugs. This gave him the motive to get his drugs and cash back from Mr Piper."
Mr Soni has also denied alternative charges of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving.
The trial continues.
