Stevenage rider covers 8,000 miles for charity on vintage motorbike
A man has ridden 8,000 miles (12,875km) on a vintage motorbike to raise thousands for a sea rescue charity.
Harry Bott, 23, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, criss-crossed British and Ireland on a 96-year-old bike belonging to his grandfather.
In the process he visited every RNLI lifeboat station - raising almost £8,000.
The engineer and avid sailor said it was "good to know the RNLI are there to help if someone gets into trouble".
Mr Bott added: "I felt it was an important charity to give back to," as the RNLI relies solely on donations for funding.
His gruelling road trip began on 6 April on a Sunbeam Model 1 motorcycle that used to belong to his great-grandad.
It took him through England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands.
He ended his tour at Southend-on-Sea lifeboat station in Essex.
The intrepid fundraiser said he was lucky to have picked the driest summer in his lifetime to complete the ride, adding it felt strange to be reaching his journey's end.
'It's a weird feeling knowing that it will soon all be over," Mr Bott said.
"It's a bit against the odds but I've seen the entire British coastline."
Mr Bott, a mechanical engineering graduate, said had the chance to put his skills to the test, tinkering with the bike's engine to keep himself on the road.
His bike had a top speed of 45mph.
'I've been lucky with the weather, and the bike, with only one major fix and a few minor tweaks along the way,' he said.
RNLI fundraising director Jayne George said: "Harry's fundraising journey has been a truly remarkable adventure and his commitment to raising funds for our mission is unquestionable.
"Fundraisers like Harry are the lifeblood of the RNLI, the money they raise powers our rescues on beaches and from lifeboat stations - every one is a lifesaver."
Mr Bott was inspired to embark on the trek after he and his dad restored the motorcycle, which was bought in the 1930s and kept in the family ever since.
