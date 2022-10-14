Leah Croucher: Suspect in teen murder case is deceased
Police suspect a convicted sex offender, who died three years ago, was involved in the death of Leah Croucher.
On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property.
Thames Valley Police have named Neil Maxwell, who took his own life in April 2019, as the murder suspect.
He was the only person to have keys to the property when Miss Croucher went missing, the force said.
Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said: "If Maxwell were alive today, we would be seeking his arrest in connection with this investigation, so he could be interviewed under caution to provide his account."
The teenager was last seen on CCTV in the Buckinghamshire city on Friday, 15 February 2019.
Police began searching the house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday evening, following a tip-off phone call from a member of the public.
The force has said forensic examinations at the scene may last "several weeks" and as a result there would continue to be a police presence both at the house and in the area.
It would also "take some time" to formally identify the remains, police added. A post-mortem examination is taking place on Friday.
The property is less than half a mile (0.8km) from where Miss Croucher was last seen in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.
At a press conference on Friday, Det Ch Supt Hunter said: "Sadly, the call from the member of the public that we received on Monday was the first occasion that information was made available to enable the investigation team to provide any link between that address in Loxbeare Drive and Leah."
He confirmed that number two Loxbeare Drive, where the remains were discovered, was visited on at least two occasions during door-to-door inquiries in the search for the teenager, but there was no response.
