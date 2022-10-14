Fire in Kempston mobile classroom roof closes school
A school has been closed and all pupils evacuated after a fire started in the roof of a mobile classroom.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 08:46 BST to Daubeney Academy in Kempston.
The secondary school said all pupils were safe and it would reopen on Monday.
Head teacher John Linehan praised emergency services and staff for their "quick thinking and hard work" in responding to the blaze.
He thanked Springfield Primary school for allowing children to be led away through its site.
Mr Linehan said the building had been "salvaged" but did not know how much of the contents could be used again.
The room was now "out of bounds" and was safe and secure, he added.
