Fire in Kempston mobile classroom roof closes school

Fire crews at Daubeney Academy in KempstonBedford Community Fire Station
Crews from across Bedfordshire were called to the secondary school for about 600 pupils on Friday morning

A school has been closed and all pupils evacuated after a fire started in the roof of a mobile classroom.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 08:46 BST to Daubeney Academy in Kempston.

The secondary school said all pupils were safe and it would reopen on Monday.

Head teacher John Linehan praised emergency services and staff for their "quick thinking and hard work" in responding to the blaze.

Bedford Community Fire Station
The mobile classroom was left badly damaged

He thanked Springfield Primary school for allowing children to be led away through its site.

Mr Linehan said the building had been "salvaged" but did not know how much of the contents could be used again.

The room was now "out of bounds" and was safe and secure, he added.

