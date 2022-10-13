Leah Croucher: Police make specific appeal for information
Police investigating the murder of 19-year-old Leah Croucher have made a "specific" appeal for information about the area where human remains were found.
They were discovered at a house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.
It launched a murder investigation after her rucksack and personal items were found at the property.
The teenager was last seen on CCTV in the city on 15 February 2019.
Formal identification has not taken place but Miss Croucher's family were being kept informed, the force said.
Police said on Wednesday officers had been at the property since 18:30 BST on Monday after they received information from a member of the public.
The force has said that the telephone tip-off on Monday was the first time it had been alerted to this address.
Head of crime, Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter, said: "Throughout the course of the last three and a half years, we have made numerous appeals for information and we are grateful to those who have been able to assist.
"But I am now making a renewed, and specific appeal, to anybody who believes that they may have been in the area of Loxbeare Drive on or around 15 February 2019 and has any information which may be relevant to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
"I appreciate the passage of time that has passed, but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information particularly given this significant development today."
He particularly called for anyone who might have CCTV footage from around the time of Ms Croucher's disappearance to come forward.
"No matter how insignificant you believe any information you may have will be, please contact us. Your information could prove critical in this investigation," he said.
He added that the force was committed to ensuring that their inquiries were "thorough and respectful" and as a result they could be at the scene "for some time".
"Our thoughts remain with Leah's family and friends at what is naturally a very distressing time for them," he said.
The property is less than half a mile (0.8km) from where she was last seen in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.
Since Miss Croucher's disappearance on her way to work at a finance company three years ago, police have carried out more than 4,000 house-to-house inquiries and reviewed 1,200 hours of CCTV footage.
Leah Croucher: A timeline
- 14 February 2019: Leah Croucher is last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT
- 15 February 2019: CCTV footage showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She was thought to be going to her job at a finance company, but she never arrived
- April 2019: Thames Valley Police said three people had reported possible sightings of Leah near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15, on the day she went missing
- October 2019: A two-week search by Thames Valley Police of a lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley finds nothing
- February 2021: On the second anniversary of her disappearance, police said there had been "no significant lead" and the case was "bewildering and frustrating"
- October 2022: Police open a murder investigation after unidentified human remains and a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah are found at a property on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes
