Leach Croucher: Murder probe opened after items found at house
- Published
Police have begun a murder investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Leah Croucher.
Thames Valley Police said they found Ms Croucher's "rucksack and personal possessions" at a property in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes.
The teenager was last seen on CCTV in the city on 15 February 2019.
Officers have been at the property since Monday night after they received information from a member of the public.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.