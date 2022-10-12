Leah Croucher: The quiet teenager who vanished on her way to work
- Published
The family of teenager Leah Croucher described her as shy, witty and funny. On the night of 14 February 2019 they saw her for the last time at their family home in Milton Keynes. CCTV footage from the following morning shows her walking to work in Milton Keynes. She never arrived.
More than three years later, Thames Valley Police confirmed human remains had been found along with some of her possessions at a house in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes.
As a result, officers are now treating the case as a murder investigation.
The last known sighting
Leah Croucher was 19 when she went missing in February 2019.
It is thought the last image of her was captured on CCTV on the morning of 15 February, possibly on her way to work in Milton Keynes but she has not been seen or heard from since.
Leah's parents said they last saw her at the family home in Quantock Crescent at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.
Earlier that evening she told her parents she was going out to meet a friend but police later established this was not the case.
It is still not known where Ms Croucher went or whether she met anyone that evening.
Ms Croucher was last seen wearing a black coat, black skinny jeans, black Converse trainers and a grey hooded top with the "Stewartby Taekwondo" logo on.
Her mobile phone and bank account have not been used since she disappeared.
'It's soul-destroying'
John and Claire Croucher described not knowing what has happened to their daughter as "soul destroying".
Their torment has been magnified by internet trolls creating fake social media accounts pretending to be her.
Speaking earlier this year on the third anniversary of her disappearance, Mrs Croucher said there were now "even more unanswered questions as we've had a lot longer to think... it's soul-destroying".
Mr Croucher said it has been hard dealing with the widespread speculation on social media about what happened to his daughter.
"Our daughter has done nothing to deserve this and neither have her family, who are forced to tolerate this vile behaviour," he said.
Jade Croucher described her sister as "a beautiful girl inside and out" with a "personality which people warm to instantly".
Ms Croucher was described by loved ones as "very quiet" and "not really an outgoing type of person", preferring to read fantasy fiction or watch DVDs in her room to nights out at the pub.
She had competed internationally in taekwondo but her father said she was "not a fighter".
Leah Croucher: A timeline
- 14 February 2019: Leah Croucher is last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT
- 15 February 2019: CCTV footage shows her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She was thought to be going to work but did not arrive
- April 2019: Thames Valley Police said three people had reported possible sightings of Leah near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15 on the day she went missing. All three described her as being on her phone and two said they saw a female who was visibly angry, upset and crying
- October 2019: A lake and the surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon is searched but nothing is found
- August 2020: A £10,000 reward is offered for information in the case
- February 2021: On the second anniversary of her disappearance, police said there had been "no significant lead" and the case was "bewildering and frustrating"
- March 2021: The reward for information is doubled to £20,000
- 10 October 2022: Police receive a phone call alerting them to possible evidence at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes
- 12 October 2022: Police open a murder investigation after unidentified human remains and a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah are found
What do the police say?
Hundreds of officers and staff have worked on the search for Ms Croucher during the past three and a half years.
The investigation has involved house-to-house visits to more than 4,000 homes and officers poring over 1,200 hours of CCTV footage.
Specialist search teams, the mounted section, police dogs, the marine unit and the National Police Air Service have all been called in to help find Ms Croucher.
In February on the third anniversary of her death Thames Valley Police said they remain "bewildered".
A number of people had reported possibly seeing her "apparently upset" by Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15 on the day she disappeared.
However extensive searches of the lake found no trace of her.
On 10 October, Thames Valley Police received information about a house in Loxbeare Drive.
During their search at the property human remains were found as well as a rucksack and other "personal possessions" belonging to Ms Croucher.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "The forensic examination continues and will do for some time. It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased.
"Leah's family continue to be kept informed and updated."