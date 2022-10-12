Milton Keynes: Police put up tent amid Furzton home search
- Published
A police tent has been put up outside a house in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing investigation.
Thames Valley Police said it was "investigating some items" after officers were called to Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night.
"There is no wider risk to the local community and we are in the very early stages of this investigation," the force said.
Police have urged people not to speculate about the search.
Further details have not yet been released.
The four-bedroom detached property remains cordoned off.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.