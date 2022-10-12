Milton Keynes: Police put up tent amid Furzton home search

Police search at Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton KeynesSouth Beds News Agency
An investigation tent has been erected at the house

A police tent has been put up outside a house in Milton Keynes as part of an ongoing investigation.

Thames Valley Police said it was "investigating some items" after officers were called to Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night.

"There is no wider risk to the local community and we are in the very early stages of this investigation," the force said.

Police have urged people not to speculate about the search.

Thames Valley Police said it is "investigating some items" found at the property

Further details have not yet been released.

The four-bedroom detached property remains cordoned off.

Officers have said there is "no wider risk to the local community"

