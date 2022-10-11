Amersham wins Britain in Bloom overall award
- Published
Amersham has been announced as the overall winner of the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Britain in Bloom awards.
The gardening competition aims to inspire community groups to "make positive changes to their local environment", the society said.
The Buckinghamshire town also won gold in the competitions town category.
The society said about 1,000 volunteers helped to plant more than 8,500 trees in the area.
Judges Richard Budge and Mary Bagley said: "The engagement of the community brings great cohesion and pride in Amersham.
"It exuded from everyone - volunteers, community groups, businesses, local authorities and householders."
The society said Amersham, which also received a sustainable gardening award, "succeeded in creating an inspirational culture of community connection through horticulture".
A group of volunteers were told on BBC's The One Show they had won the overall award.
CONGRATULATIONS to the town of Amersham in Buckinghamshire, who are the 2022 #BritainInBloom Overall Winner! 🏆👏@Mattallwright reveals the news to the team in Amersham, and what a lovely moment this is! 💚🥲#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/6wRHS8mQek @The_RHS pic.twitter.com/CWJPbEV1kh— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 10, 2022
Also successful at the awards ceremony in London was Dunstable in Bedfordshire, which received a gold award for its contribution to sustainable gardening.
The society said the town aimed to "brighten" the area and people's lives after the coronavirus lockdowns.
"Dunstable brought together horticulture, environment and community action to create eco-friendly and imaginative approaches to growing," it said.
"A stand-out feature within the town is the rain garden flood protection system on the High Street. Packed with perennial planting, the beds are part of a sustainable and connected rainwater drainage system, collecting storm water that may otherwise have damaged historic buildings."
