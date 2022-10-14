Boy left Bedford nursery on busy road unsupervised - Ofsted
A young child left a nursery by a busy main road unsupervised, a report has found.
Ofsted said Monkey Puzzle, Bedford, for children aged up to four, had been served with a welfare notice.
Katrina Gani said she witnessed a boy running out of the nursery's car park in August, and she stopped him crossing "an extremely busy road".
The nursery, on Shakespeare Road, by the Clapham Road roundabout on the A600, said actions had been taken.
Mrs Gani said she was a passenger in a car passing the nursery and saw a child "run out of the car park and along the road and up to the new crossing by Sainsburys".
"At the crossing I leapt out of the car, just as the child was about to run across an extremely busy road, and walked him back to the nursery."
She logged the incident, which had left her "angry", with Bedfordshire Police and Ofsted.
The Ofsted report said the "child was able to leave the premises unsupervised" and they had been informed of the incident by the nursery and via a complaint.
On 30, 31 August and 2 September, Ofsted said it made a number of "regulatory" phone calls and found the nursery had not met some of their requirements and a welfare notice was served.
The educational inspectors told the nursery that by 16 September it had to ensure staff were deployed effectively to support children's safety and that staff understood their role in assessing and minimising risks, particularly when supervising children.
After a visit on 21 September, Ofsted said all doors and gates at the nursery for about 100 children, had been fitted with "mechanisms that were suitable to prevent children from exiting the premises".
The company had also reviewed its risk assessment and policies and "staff deployed themselves to help ensure children were adequately supervised", Ofsted added.
"We are satisfied the provider has met the safeguarding and welfare actions raised," it said.
Saskia Powell, the nursery's deputy manager said: "All parents and Ofsted were notified on the day.
"All required actions have been taken and satisfactorily met."
