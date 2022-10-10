M25: Two arrests after woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Hertfordshire
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a woman died in a crash between an HGV and two cars on the M25 in Hertfordshire.
The crash between junction 24 for Potters Bar and junction 25 for Cheshunt, involving a BMW and a Vauxhall Mokka, happened at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.
A 19-year-old woman in the Vauxhall died at the scene, police said.
The drivers of both the BMW and the HGV were arrested.
The Metropolitan Police said both were detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and the BMW driver was also arrested on suspicion of "driving whilst over the prescribed limit".
Both were subsequently released on police bail.
Another woman, who was travelling in the Vauxhall, was taken to an east London hospital and remained in a life-threatening condition.
The clockwise carriageway was shut between junction 23 for the A1(M) and junction 25 for about 12 hours and it reopened at 07:00 BST on Friday.
Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit called for witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk