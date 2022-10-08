Milton Keynes hosts celebration of new city status
- Published
Milton Keynes is celebrating its city status with an evening of live music, laser shows and a digital light parade.
Eurovision star Sam Ryder is the headliner at the free event taking place in Station Square on Saturday.
The status was granted by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.
Labour and Co-operative councillor Emily Darlington said the celebration was "so exciting".
"It's an opportunity to all come together and celebrate the city we love," she added.
The evening marks the end of the City of Codes & Light Festival organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) and Milton Keynes City Council.
Other performers include the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ibiza Orchestra.
Elsewhere in the city centre, a digital light parade will start at Church of Christ the Cornerstone and make its way to Station Square.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk