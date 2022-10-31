Ahmednur Nuur: Stabbed Milton Keynes teen's family living a nightmare
- Published
The mother of a 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed outside a college said the family was "living in a nightmare" ahead of his killer's sentencing.
Ahmednur Nuur was stabbed in the back by 18-year-old Justice Will-Mamah - who he had never met before - near Milton Keynes College on 11 February.
Mother Qorshe Maxamed spoke of how the case also brought back painful memories of her brother who died at a nightclub.
Will-Mamah will be sentenced for manslaughter on 18 November.
He was cleared of murder by a jury, and in evidence said he had taken the knife from another schoolboy's bag because he was "scared [he] might get attacked", and acted in self-defence when confronted by youths.
The trial heard Ahmednur was killed by Will-Mamah as he tried to run away from him.
It heard the 16-year-old was with a friend when they met up with others near the college.
Will-Mamah then approached the group asking if they were there for him, the jury was told, and an argument and fight ensued.
Ahmednur's sister, Miskey Nuur, said her brother was not involved in the altercation, but became caught up in it.
She said for her brother "to be stabbed by someone he doesn't know, it is kind of like a complete desecration of everything he ever worked for".
"He did everything he could possibly do to never, ever have an argument," she said.
"It's not possible for Ahmednur to get stabbed. It's something you can't comprehend because it just doesn't happen. It doesn't happen to people like Ahmednur."
The BBC understands that morning Will-Mamah had been searched at school, but nothing was found.
Ahmednur was studying business, maths and economics for A-levels at Walton High School and his sister said he wanted to go into computer science.
"Ahmednur had a lot of ambitions. He had a bright future ahead of him," said Ms Nuur.
"He wanted five kids. He calculated everything in his life and it was robbed from him.
"To think of him as he got stabbed, everything just washed away from him because of one guy who chose to end his own ambitions, who chose essentially to end his own life too."
The death of Ahmednur's uncle, Abdi Dorre, was also the subject of a homicide investigation after he died at a Northampton nightclub in 2000.
Two men were originally charged with manslaughter, but his family said the case was discontinued.
Ms Maxamed said she told her son: "Be careful. I don't want to happen to you what happened to my brother.
"Unfortunately, another [tragedy] happened to me and my girls are going through what I have been through before."
When the BBC contacted the Crown Prosecution Service regarding Mr Dorre's death, it said in line with its "strict policies in place for the retention of records" that it "no longer [held] records of our dealings with this matter".
Ms Maxamed said following her son's death the family was "living in a nightmare".
"If it's happened to Ahmednur it can happen to every child. I cannot believe I'm not going to see Ahmednur any more."
St Paul's Catholic School, which Will-Mamah attended, said it "worked tirelessly with the police to ensure they had all the information needed for their investigation and the subsequent legal proceedings".
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of our young people. We will continue to protect our school through our safeguarding policies and procedures and our security protocols."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk