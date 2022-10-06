Bedfordshire buses: New firm to run routes after Stagecoach cuts
A new bus operator has come forward to run services in a county where routes were finishing by the end of the month.
Grant Palmer will operate Stagecoach East's 72 and 73 Bedfordshire services, from Bedford to Sandy via Biggleswade, but with a revised timetable.
Passengers told the BBC the cuts announced last month, with the routes being "deemed unsustainable", could stop them getting to work or college.
The company said the new timetable would start from 31 October.
Thomas Manship, commercial manager for Grant Palmer, said he was pleased to "step in" to provide these "vital bus services" that were "locally focussed".
A full printed service guide will be available from bus stations, local libraries and travel interchanges.
Central Bedfordshire Council said the Flitwick-based firm would run an hourly service from Monday to Saturday between Sandy and Bedford, with further extensions to Potton and Biggleswade.
An early morning service from Sandy to Bedford is being retained, but will finish earlier in the evening.
The council said journeys would be at "convenient times for students travelling to and from Bedford College", and routes to and from Potton would be "coinciding with start and finish times at Sandy Secondary School".
Grant Palmer will continue to operate the 74 service between Biggleswade and Bedford, via Ickwell and Northill, on an hourly basis.
Students who attend Stratton Upper School, currently using Stagecoach's 72 service, would be transferred to Herberts' 189 route, the authority said.
Conservative councillor Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said he hoped "residents will make as much use as possible of these new alternative services to ensure they are commercially viable".
