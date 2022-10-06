Large fire breaks out at derelict Kempston middle school
A large fire has broken out at a derelict middle school that has been closed for seven years.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said nine crews from across the county and over the border were called to Robert Bruce Middle School, off Hillgrounds Road, Kempston.
It said 25% of the three-storey building was on fire.
People have been asked to avoid the area to allow vehicles to easily access the scene.
Earlier this year, Bedford Borough Council announced plans to build a new 200-place school for children aged two to 19, with special educational needs on the site.
The school was closed when the authority changed from a three-tier educational system (infant or junior, middle and upper) to a two-tier system (primary and secondary) in 2015.
