Bedford solar scheme 'exceeded expectations' say council
A solar power scheme in Bedford has "exceeded expectations", a council said.
Solar Together Bedfordshire was started by the county's three councils in May.
In Bedford Borough Council's district it was estimated there would be 98 installations, but 386 people have signed up, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The aim was to encourage residents to come together for a group-buying scheme for solar panels and battery storage.
Paul Pace, chief office environment for Bedford Borough, told the council's Climate Change Committee: "Overall the scheme has gone from strength to strength, it's certainly exceeded our expectations.
"[We] would like to see possibly another one in the future."
Councillors asked if there was scope to extend the scheme or to start other environmental programmes.
Sue Oliver, Labour member for Kempston North ward, asked if it was known when another scheme would be run.
Mr Pace said: "I don't think there is capacity in the marketplace at the moment to do anything this side of March.
"We obviously want to go out there with the best opportunity for residents to get a good deal from the marketplace."
He was also asked if a similar scheme to include insulation or heat pumps would be possible.
Committee chairman, the borough's Liberal Democrat Mayor Dave Hodgson, said the solar scheme was one where the council had "piggy backed" onto a national scheme and that the council was open to hearing of other similar schemes.
