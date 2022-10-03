Bedfordshire PC Mitchell Sharp sacked over sexual assaults
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after a panel ruled he had sexually assaulted two women.
PC Mitchell Sharp, of Bedfordshire Police, had been cleared of sexual assault following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.
But a public misconduct hearing found he breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to the incident and a further sexual assault on a second woman.
He was immediately dismissed.
The force said he faced a misconduct hearing despite being acquitted at court because the standard of proof for conduct is measured on the balance of probability, rather than beyond reasonable doubt.
The four-day hearing heard PC Sharp assaulted one woman after he attended a barbecue with friends while off duty.
A police colleague at the party witnessed him kissing and touching a woman over her clothes while she appeared to be drunk.
After that came to light, a further victim came forward to report PC Sharp had sexually assaulted her in 2019 and had subjected her to further advances despite her repeatedly saying no.
PC Sharp was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, and his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Temporary assistant chief constable, Sharn Basra, said: "Mitchell Sharp's conduct throughout these incidents was totally unacceptable, particularly the predatory attempts of sexual contact with two women who were not consenting.
"Our recently launched Male Violence Against Women and Girls strategy is committed to stamping out such behaviour both within our force and in society, but it must start from within, and this movement must come from men ourselves.
"Our force is working hard to combat sexual misconduct and is committed to the relentless pursuit of all perpetrators of sexual offences."