Aylesbury woman grows then shaves beard for PCOS awareness
- Published
A woman who grew a beard for two months has shaved it off to raise awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and help a charitable cause.
Annette, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, said because of her condition she produced excessive facial hair and experienced weight gain.
She said she posted most days to her 68,000 TikTok followers to get the message out.
"So many women feel alone and I want them to know they're not," she said.
Last week Annette shaved her beard at a pub in her hometown and raised more than £2,000 for PCOS charity Verity.
The NHS said the condition could involve irregular periods, high levels of "male" hormones in a body and polycystic ovaries, where they become enlarged and contain fluid-filled sacs.
Annette's main symptoms are hirsutism, where thick, dark hair grows on her face, along with mood swings, acne and hormonal imbalances. She has also been unable to have children.
The symptoms started when she was 14, but she was only diagnosed with PCOS at 19 by "pure chance" when she saw a female GP.
Now aged 48, she has never had a regular period and said she was told to take the contraceptive pill and "come back when you want to get pregnant".
"I've lost count at how many women have been told the same as me," she said.
"The main reason for me doing this is I want to share awareness that there's not enough known about PCOS and there's not enough research done.
"I've had so many messages as people don't know where to turn."
What is PCOS?
- It is an endocrine disorder whereby polycystic ovaries are one of an array of possible symptoms caused by an underlying hormone imbalance
- It can affect one in 10 women in the UK
- Symptoms include irregular periods or no periods, irregular ovulation or no ovulation, reduced fertility, unwanted facial hair or body hair, and depression
- There is no known cause or cure
- It has long-term health implications linked with diabetes, endometrial cancer and hypertension
Source: Verity
Every day Annette said she received hundreds of positive comments on her TikTok account, along with many "vile" ones.
"I've had so many from women, men, wanting to support their wives, girlfriends and partners," she said.
She has promised to continue to post videos as "it's important that women's health is talked about".
"The trolls need educating," she said.
Caroline Andrews, from Verity, said: "We are so grateful to Annette for raising awareness and funds about PCOS and the charity.
"PCOS is a common condition that many are not aware of and have to self educate and advocate for themselves.
"Thank you to Annette for allowing us all an insight into the condition."
