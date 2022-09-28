Wetherspoon to sell Beaconsfield M40 services pub
The first pub to open at a motorway service station is up for sale.
Pub operator JD Wetherspoon said it was selling 32 of its sites "either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio".
Among the venues on the market is The Hope and Champion at the Extra services off junction two of the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.
The pub opened its doors in January 2014 with road safety charity Brake warning of "temptation" for drivers.
The RAC also said at the time it was "a risky and, frankly, unnecessary move".
The pub, which originally cost nearly £1.2m, is named after the old stagecoaches that passed through the area carrying people between London and Oxford.
Most of the pubs up for sale are located in London and the South East of England.
A spokesman for the pub chain said: "Wetherspoon does, on occasion, put some pubs up for sale.
"It is a commercial decision."
