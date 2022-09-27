Royal Mail sorry after rats contaminate parcels at Brinklow office

Royal Mail delivery office BrinklowGoogle
Royal Mail said the presence of rats on the industrial estate was beyond its control

Royal Mail has apologised to customers after rats contaminated parcels at a delivery office.

A spokesman said the Brinklow delivery office in Milton Keynes was on an industrial site where rats were "unfortunately present".

Pest controllers were working to block the rats' access, Royal Mail said.

A spokesman said on the "rare occasions" rats contaminated items, its policy was to "inform the customer" and "pay compensation".

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers by this situation," they said.

