Newport Pagnell woman jailed for dark web hitman murder request
A woman who tried to hire a hitman on the dark web to murder a love rival has been jailed for 12 years.
Whitney Franks, 27, set up Bitcoin accounts and accessed the dark web in August and September 2020 to request the killing of a female victim.
The request was spotted by a BBC journalist investigating the dark web, police said, adding no-one was harmed.
Franks, of Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, was jailed at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.
She was found guilty of soliciting to commit murder.
Thames Valley Police said evidence showed Franks had embarked on a campaign of making threats to kill the victim, a woman in her 20s, who was her love rival.
Case investigator Lindsey Devoy, said: "[Franks'] mobile phone and iPad were seized and evidence was located that proved she had downloaded browsers to access the dark web.
"She intended to have the victim killed and took significant steps to ensure that this happened.
"This is an offence born out of jealousy and deceit."
She said the victim was safeguarded "as soon as we were made aware of the possible threat to her life".
"I hope that the conclusion of this case will serve as solace for Franks's intended victim," said Ms Devoy.
"I would like to commend her for her courage and patience while we investigated this case and brought it to court."
