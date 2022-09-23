Wixams: People asked to have say on railway station plans
Residents have been asked to have their say on plans for a new railway station on a housing estate.
Planning applications have been submitted for the £39m station in Wixams, near Bedford.
Bedford Borough Council is to put £26m towards the cost of the station, which was first proposed in 2003.
Liberal Democrat Michael Headley, portfolio holder for rail, said "things are really starting to happen" with the development of a station.
The two planning applications cover parts of the previous plans and the land needed for the construction of the platforms and works to the line.
The Department for Transport would need to approve any plans before they could proceed.
Current proposals would see the station built on the Midland Main Line between Bedford and Flitwick, and served by up to four Thameslink trains an hour each way.
The station would have two platforms, a car park for up to 350 vehicles, toilets, a waiting room and coffee shop.
Mr Headley said the station would help "create a more sustainable future that is less reliant on car travel" with all residents within a 25-minute walk of the station.
"I would encourage people to make sure their voices are heard by formally responding to this planning application," he added.
Residents can comment on the plans on the Bedford Borough Council website.
