London Luton Airport's summer passengers double from last year
- Published
London Luton Airport said the number of passengers it dealt with during the summer was double that of the same period last year.
It had 4.3 million travellers during June, July and August compared with two million during the summer of 2021.
Coronavirus restrictions on travel in the UK and several destinations were lifted earlier this year.
Chief executive Alberto Martin said this summer was many people's first trip abroad since the pandemic began.
The UK's fifth busiest airport said passengers flew to 142 locations.
Cities such as Amsterdam, Budapest and Dublin proved popular, along with holiday destinations in Portugal and Majorca.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk