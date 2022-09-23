Boy raises £10k by sleeping in tent for 542 nights
A teenager has raised more than £10,000 by sleeping in a tent in his garden for 542 nights.
Ashley, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, started sleeping outside in March after being inspired by Max Woosey, who raised £700,000 by sleeping in a tent for two years.
The 13-year-old said he hoped to raise £30,000 for a charity that rescues dogs in Romania.
Ashley said he "couldn't imagine" sleeping back in his bed.
"I've just adapted to this so much," he said. "I love everything about it."
Ashley slept outside for one night and "found that it was really fun" so decided to continue, he said.
After a month he started to raise money for charity.
"The first week it was -7C but since I've been sleeping out there I've enjoyed it more and more," he said.
"I'm enjoying it so much but there are some nights when I get splashed in the head by rain and I have Bertie the dog wriggling, but I'm going to try to raise my goal of £30,000 to build a shelter for dogs."
Ashley said he decided to raise money for the charity, Paws2Rescue, as his family had always fostered dogs and also rescued one from Cyprus.
"For the past seven years we've been fostering dogs and I've grown a massive compassion for them - I love dogs so much.
"We have an 18-year-old Jack Russell, a Springer Spaniel called Bertie, and Lucia, a Segugio Italiano that we rescued from Cyprus while on holiday."
His effort has also inspired his friends, with one deciding to sleep outside for a month after attending Ashley's birthday party.
Although he enjoyed sleeping outside, Ashley acknowledged it had been tough at some points.
"It;s been a lot of fun but it's been very hard at times."
