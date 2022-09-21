Stevenage trains disrupted after power lines damage
Disruption to rail services was expected to continue after overhead power lines in Hertfordshire were damaged, train operators said.
It is understood a man was injured after dangling an object from a bridge in Stevenage that hit the electric cables at about 16:40 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Cambridge, police said.
Thameslink and Great Northern said repair works were ongoing and not expected to finish until Thursday.
Hertfordshire Police said the incident happened at the bridge on Broadhall Way, which crosses over the main railway line.
The force said the man continued to receive medical treatment.
No-one else was injured and there were no arrests, it added.
Stevenage railway station is on the mainline between London and Edinburgh, with services connecting to Cambridge and East Anglia at the next stop north at Hitchin.
London North Eastern Railway, which runs mainline services from the capital to the north of England, said "Disruption caused by damage to overhead electric wires at Stevenage has now ended.
"Services are no longer affected by this problem."
However, Thameslink and Great Northern said rail replacement buses would run between Hertford North and Stevenage.
They said services for Cambridge would not call at Knebworth, and advised passengers to check for an alternative route.
Some services would be cancelled entirely and advised passengers to check the National Rail Enquiries website throughout the day, they added.
