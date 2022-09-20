Trains halted after power lines damaged in Stevenage
- Published
Rail passengers are being warned of serious disruption to mainline services following damage to overhead power lines in Hertfordshire.
It is understood a member of the public dangled an object from a bridge in Stevenage that hit the electric cables.
Network Rail said all trains had been halted and emergency services were dealing with the incident.
Hertfordshire Police said road closures had been put in place following an incident in Broadhall Way.
Stevenage railway station is on the mainline between London and Edinburgh, with services connecting to Cambridge and East Anglia at the next stop north at Hitchin.
Officers are currently at the scene of an incident in Broadhall Way, #Stevenage this afternoon (20 Sep). Road closures are in place.— Herts Police (@HertsPolice) September 20, 2022
Motorists are asked to please avoid the area at this time & to check the latest travel information before setting off on any journeys.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1YpU5daDJ8
Motorists were being advised to avoid the area and to check the latest travel information before setting off on any journeys.
National Rail warned that travellers faced delays until the end of the day.
Train services run by Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Lumo, and Thameslink were all affected.
Great Northern and Thameslink said: "No services are moving currently in the Stevenage area, after overhead wires have been brought down.
"This is currently affecting all services from London King's Cross/Moorgate, and Peterborough/Cambridge.
"At this time, Great Northern/Thameslink ask that you do not travel, or seek out your own personal travel arrangements."
Passengers were advised that they could use their tickets on other services.
Stevenage FC are playing Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy this evening.
The club's Lamex Stadium is just off Broadhall Way near the railway line, but the 19:00 BST kick-off was not affected.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk