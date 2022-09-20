Trains halted after power lines damaged in Stevenage
Rail passengers are being warned of serious disruption to mainline services following damage to overhead power lines in Hertfordshire.
It is understood a member of the public dangled an object from a bridge in Stevenage that hit the electric cables.
National Rail said some lines have now reopened but services may still be cancelled or severely delayed.
Hertfordshire Police said road closures in Broadhall Way have now been lifted and the road reopened.
Stevenage railway station is on the mainline between London and Edinburgh, with services connecting to Cambridge and East Anglia at the next stop north at Hitchin.
National Rail warned travellers they faced delays until the end of the day.
Train services run by Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Lumo, and Thameslink were all affected.
Great Northern and Thameslink said: "No services are moving currently in the Stevenage area, after overhead wires have been brought down.
"This is currently affecting all services from London King's Cross/Moorgate, and Peterborough/Cambridge.
"At this time, Great Northern/Thameslink ask that you do not travel, or seek out your own personal travel arrangements."
Passengers were advised that they could use their tickets on other services including certain bus routes.
LNER said tickets for Tuesday could be used on Wednesday.
Stevenage FC are playing Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy this evening.
The club's Lamex Stadium is just off Broadhall Way near the railway line, but the 19:00 BST kick-off was not affected.
