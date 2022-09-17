Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker

Jane Pavey in her home in Clifton, BedfordshireSteve Huntley/BBC
Jane Pavey loves to embroider and has worked on intricate designs for decades

An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid".

Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey.

She was part of a team who made 10 new copes that will be worn by the Dean of Westminster the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle and the Chapter (clerics), on Monday.

"We've been working on this for some time to have it prepared," she said.

Dr Wesley Carr, the former Dean of Westminster, wore the Charles II robe, that Mrs Pavey worked on, to the Queen Mother's funeral

For more than 20 years, Mrs Pavey has travelled weekly to London to work on robes at Westminster Abbey.

Along with nine other people, over the past three years "we have made fresh robes, they are all black, and they will be shown on Monday, at the funeral".

"They are quite elaborate, they are certainly intricate and rather beautifully done, they will look splendid," she said.

"We will certainly do the Queen proud."

Getty Images
The Very Rev Dr David Hoyle will wear the robes that Jane Pavey has worked on at Monday's funeral

Over the years Mrs Pavey has worked on many historical items - some dating back 400 years - including the Charles II robe worn by the late Dr Wesley Carr, the former Dean of Westminster, at the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.

"I think it's a responsibility working on old material and that you get your work correct," she said.

"We don't rush work, the satisfaction is seeing work done well as I really enjoy doing embroidery."

She said there were only about 18 remaining members of the Guild of St Faith and they were a "dwindling band".

"We hope our work lasts", she added.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state

'The long, silent queue has a meditative magic of its own'

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics