East of England mourners queue hours to see Queen's coffin
Despite huge queues along the banks of the River Thames, many people across the East of England are travelling to London to view the Queen's coffin as she lies in state. The BBC has spoken to a few of them about their experiences.
'It's a piece of history'
Megan and Luke Foy, from Pitstone in Buckinghamshire, queued for about six hours with their eight-month-old daughter, Ali.
The family said they decided to queue through the night as it was "a piece of history".
"We will talk about this for the rest of our lives," Mrs Foy said.
"It's a memory we will have as a family so it was something special for us to do."
Mr Foy said he had never experienced anything like it in his lifetime.
"It's hard to process the enormity of it," he said. "But I'm glad I'm here to witness it."
He said it was "surreal" seeing Her Majesty's coffin.
"I don't think I've ever been in such a large room with so many people, yet it was so quiet," he said.
'The least I can do'
Colin Perry, from Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, said the Queen had "always been a part of my life", as he moved to the UK from Australia as a child.
"The dedication the Queen has shown this country and the Commonwealth is beyond belief really," he said.
"I felt it was the least I could do, as one of her subjects, to come down and show my appreciation and respects to Her Majesty."
Mr Perry said the queuing experience was "a bit of a rollercoaster".
"You get to know people in the queue at first, but once you start getting closer, the enormity starts sinking in of what you're really there for and you're saying goodbye."
Mr Perry said he felt "sadness and a sense of grief" when he saw her coffin.
"It felt to me like nobody else was in the hall. It was like it was just me and Her Majesty."
'Wanted to pay our respects'
Colleagues Carolyn Gee and Linda Duffy decided to make their way to London after finishing their shift at Marks and Spencer in Hertford on Wednesday night.
Mrs Duffy, from Buntingford, said they made a "spur of the moment decision".
"We just felt it was right and we had to do it," she said.
Ms Gee said the pair wanted to pay their respects and said seeing the coffin was "quite emotional".
"It felt like a painting," she said.
"It was very, very still and very, very peaceful.
"After a while it sunk in that it was really real and it was very moving.
"Just realising that's your Queen, that's been your Queen for all your lifetime. It's a sad moment."
'Incredibly moving'
Glyn Young, 55, also from Berkhamsted, joined the queue at 05:00 BST and waited about five hours to view the coffin.
"It was incredibly moving," he said.
"I found when I was in front of the coffin I was holding my breath.
"Almost because I daren't breathe - mainly because if I did I would've burst into tears.
"It was an incredibly powerful moment - and one we hope we don't have to repeat for a long, long while."
The BBC has set up a dedicated stream of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall, for people who want to pay their respects virtually.
