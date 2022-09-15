Former Royal train manager says it has a future with new King
- Published
A man who worked on the Royal train for 33 years said he was confident of its future under King Charles III.
Chris Hillyard, from Northamptonshire, was manager of the train - which is kept at Wolverton railway works in Buckinghamshire - until 2010.
The man who once bumped into the Queen in her curlers said greener travel was important to the new King.
"I think there is a future role for the Royal train," he said.
"I do know that His Majesty, the King has a great love of the train and finds it fits in with the way he and his household work," he said.
"I'd like to think that His Majesty and the new Prince of Wales possibly will use its facilities around the realm to visit the populous."
Wolverton Works houses the Royal train's carriages, which are pulled by a pool of locomotives that work across the rail network.
The train is currently made up of nine carriages which date from the 1970s and 1980s and include areas for sleeping, eating and working.
"The whole thing is very functional," Mr Hillyard said, "[with] bedrooms, lounges, bathrooms, offices, dining areas and various areas for the household to do their job because it is an extension of the household.
"It's the Royal household on the move."
Mr Hillyard recalled his memorable first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II when, while trying to deal with a technical fault, he accidentally disturbed her Corgis.
"I walked across the lounge easing these little soft balls of fur out of the way and just as I got to the corridor the door opened and Her Majesty stood there in her curlers and her nightdress," he said.
"I apologised profusely and explained my presence and Her Majesty was most understanding.
"[She was] a charming lady, [with] a wicked sense of humour, [a] very inquisitive, warm, welcoming person."
Wolverton Works has been the home of the Royal train since 1842, when Queen Victoria was a regular visitor, and the then Princess Elizabeth visited it in 1948.
Bill Griffiths, from Milton Keynes Museum, which has a room dedicated to the works and records of the Queen's visits, said the location of the carriages used to be a secret - albeit a poorly kept one.
"We didn't know about Bletchley Park and that was a big secret, but the other secret [in the area] was that the Royal train was kept at Wolverton and the guys weren't supposed to talk about it," he said.
"But of course we all saw the carriages going out onto the mainline so everybody knew it was there."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk