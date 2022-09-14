Bedford Borough Council to hold public screening of Queen's funeral
- Published
A council said it would be holding a public screening of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Bedford Borough Council said the funeral on Monday would be available to watch at Bedford Corn Exchange, with doors opening from 10:00 BST.
Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said he recognised "many residents will not want to be alone".
Residents will need to book their place to watch the ceremony by calling the Bedford Corn Exchange or going online.
"We would like to invite people to join together with others from across the Borough to watch these historic proceedings at Bedford Corn Exchange," Mr Hodgson said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.