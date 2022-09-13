Bedfordshire hospitals stop non-urgent care for Queen's funeral
Some non-urgent health appointments and procedures will be postponed on the day of the Queen's funeral, a hospital trust said.
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it would contact all relevant patients.
The funeral is due to take place in London on Monday.
The trust said both Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital would remain open, with urgent and emergency care continuing as normal.
