Milton Keynes: Teen convicted of manslaughter in stab death trial
- Published
A teenager accused of killing a 16-year-old student has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Justice Will-Mamah, 18, was accused of murdering Ahmednur Nuur by stabbing him in the back near Milton Keynes College on 11 February.
Will-Mamah had admitted killing the teenager, but told Luton Crown Court he had acted in self-defence.
He was cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter by a majority verdict and found guilty of possessing a knife.
He was remanded in custody, with a sentencing date yet to be fixed.
Will-Mamah, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, stabbed the A-level student when trouble broke out at lunchtime near the college.
Ahmednur was in Year 12 at Walton High School and had gone to the college with a friend, where they met up with another group of youths.
Will-Mamah, who was also studying for his A-levels at St Paul's Catholic School, did not know Ahmednur, but became involved in a fight with his group.
During his trial, the court heard that after he was attacked and put to the ground, Will-Mamah returned with a knife he had taken from another boy.
After being hit on his head with a stone, he produced the weapon in front of the group and caused them to flee.
Ahmednur was stabbed when he was running away and died from blood loss. The defendant said he had swung the knife in front of him but did not remember it "connecting with anyone".
He said that after being hit by the stone, he pulled out the knife but "did not want to use it on anyone. I wanted to try and scare them from me".
Will-Mamah said he had taken the knife from the bag of another schoolboy because he was "scared [he] might get attacked" and acted in self-defence when confronted by a group of youths in masks.
Judge Lynn Tayton KC said he had been found "guilty of serious offences" and was likely to receive "a substantial custodial sentence".
