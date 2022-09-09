Queen Elizabeth II: Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire pay their respects
Community groups and civic and religious leaders have paid to the Queen following her death.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
She visited many places across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire during that time.
Services will be held, flags will be flown at half-mast and books of condolence have been opened across the three counties.
One of the Queen's earliest visits to the area was to Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 20 July 1952, where she laid the foundation stone of St Barnabas Church, before going to Evensong at St Albans Cathedral.
On Thursday evening it lowered its flag and rang its bells half-muffled for an hour.
It said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of her death and special services would be taking place to "pray for her, mark her death and commemorate her life".
In 2012 she visited Hitchin as part on a tour to mark her Diamond Jubilee where she was presented with lavender oil from locally grown plants, similar to a gift presented to Queen Victoria at Hitchin station in 1851.
Later she moved on to Stevenage where she officially opened the new £16m maternity unit at the Lister Hospital.
Hertfordshire County Council said the thoughts of its councillors and officers were with the Royal Family.
Council leader, Conservative Richard Roberts, said it marked "a very sad moment for our country".
There will be books of condolence and a dedicated area for floral tributes underneath the arches at County Hall in Hertford for people who wish to pay their respects.
On 11 April 2017, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh fed seven-year-old Donna while touring a new £2m home for nine Asian elephants at Whipsnade Zoo, Bedfordshire.
They also met 10-month-old Elizabeth, who had been born the day before the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations the previous year and was named in her honour.
The zoo said she had been patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 and had supported them for many years.
"Her passion for animals will always be remembered," it said.
As a mark of respect, the zoo has announced it will not open on Friday.
Helen Nellis, who retired as Bedfordshire's Lord-Lieutenant on Tuesday after 10 years, said seeing the moment the Queen fed Donna was a memory she "will hold forever" and the "iconic" image was used as the Queen's Christmas card that year.
Mrs Susan Lousada, who took up the role on Wednesday, said she felt "immense sorrow at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II".
On 17 July 2020, she knighted Captain Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle, which was her first official engagement in person that year after the Covid-19 pandemic.
The investiture was to honour the 100-year-old, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities walking round his garden in Marston Moretaine.
The chief executive of Central Bedfordshire Council, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, the mayors of Bedford and Luton Borough Councils, the chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council and councillors and officers of all three authorities, plus the county's emergency services, said they were "deeply saddened" at the news of the Queen's death.
The flag outside Bedford's Borough Hall has been lowered to half-mast.
A book of condolence will be opened on Saturday at the Harpur Suite in Bedford and the council is inviting residents to lay a floral tribute at the entrance to Russell Park nearest to The Embankment.
Bedfordshire Police chief constable, Garry Forsyth, said: "As Crown servants, this is a particularly poignant moment for our policing family and we will be flying the flags at our premises at half-mast during the national period of mourning," he said.
"We would urge anyone who is feeling particularly saddened by this news to reach out to one of the many agencies available to support."
During her reign, the Queen invited 15 prime ministers to form a government and was often a visitor to Chequers in Buckinghamshire, the official country residence of the government leader.
Also in that county, Milton Keynes was one of the cities she created to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
In 2007, she paid her first visit to the then town in 15 years, officially opening the MK Stadium and a new St John's Ambulance Centre at Greenleys.
The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Elizabeth Howe, said she offered "sincere condolences" on behalf of Buckinghamshire residents to the King and to all the members of the Royal Family.
"We shall remember Her Majesty for her special qualities; her empathy, her humility, her wisdom and her faith," she said.
Politicians in the area have also paid their respects and written tributes.
Mid Bedfordshire MP and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries described her as "a constant source of strength and kindness throughout all of our lives".
Sarah Owen, the Labour MP for Luton North, said the Queen had "played such a pivotal role in many of our lives".
Sarah Owen, the Labour MP for Luton North
And also with the nation mourning the death of a sovereign who played such a pivotal role in many of our lives for so many years. pic.twitter.com/P2Sbq9Ap3L
St Albans Liberal Democrat MP, Daisy Cooper, said: "I had the privilege of meeting the Queen when I worked in Commonwealth affairs - I will always remember her warm smile and sharp sense of humour."
Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire, said: "The UK was fortunate to have such a person representing our country for so long."
Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative MP for North East Hertfordshire
Rob Butler, the Conservative MP for Aylesbury said the "love and affection we feel for her was vividly demonstrated across our county" during the Jubilee celebrations which were a "mark of gratitude and appreciation for her commitment and duty".
