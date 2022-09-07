Pensioner injured in Luton after electric unicycle collision
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was seriously injured by an electric unicycle.
Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and someone riding a unicycle on Hatters Way, Luton, at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained.
Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.