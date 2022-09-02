Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
- Published
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said.
More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July.
Police believed resident Reena James, who died, forced entry to another flat, doused it with a flammable liquid before setting it on fire.
Ch Supt John Murphy said the 42-year-old was "solely responsible".
No-one else was killed, although three other people were taken to hospital.
Alternative accommodation had to be found for some 50 households.
The findings from Bedfordshire Police follow a two-month investigation.
Residents who remained displaced from their homes were updated on the latest developments at a special community meeting held on Thursday night, the force said.
Ch Supt Murphy said: "While there remains some laboratory testing to be completed, the very clear indication from everything we have discovered is that it was a deliberate criminal act of arson, targeted at a specific flat.
"Our investigation has found that entry was likely to have been forced into that flat, after which several areas were doused in a flammable liquid.
"The vapour from this accelerant became so great that, when it was ignited, it caused an explosion followed by the fire which took hold of the building."
He added the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion.
The residents and family of Ms James continue to be supported by police, he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk